Married man accused of swindling girlfriend out of ¥10 million

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old married man for allegedly defrauding his girlfriend out of 10 million yen, reports TBS News (Feb. 19).

Between 2015 and 2017, Takahiro Suda, of no known occupation, allegedly defrauded his girlfriend, aged in her 40s, out of 10.9 million yen in cash.

Police allege that Suda, who was married at the time, falsely told her that he needed money to cover a home loan after the death of his father.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, Suda denied the allegations. “It is a fact that I received the money, but it was not fraud,” the suspect told police.

Suda, who lives in Sumida Ward, met his girlfriend through a matchmaking app. At some point before carrying out the alleged crime, the suspect also suggested marriage to his girlfriend.