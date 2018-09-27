Man’s pursuit of woman with high-volume porn flick ends in arrest

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who has been accused of vulgarity by attempting to win the favor of a woman through the playing of an adult video (AV) production, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 26).

At around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Shota Tsukada, a company employee, allegedly used his smartphone to play the AV film at high volume in front of the woman, a 25-year-old office worker, on a road in Yaizu City in seeking to pick her up.

Tsukada, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance regarding vulgar behavior, admits to the allegations, according to the Fujieda Police Station.

Since June, police have received numerous reports of similar incidents taking place near JR Fujieda Station. As a result, police increased patrols by officers in the area.

After the incident, the woman fled the scene. An officer in the area subsequently saw her and apprehended Tsukada nearby.

Police are investigating the suspect over the possible participation in the other incidents.