Man’s fatal beating of wife preceded by domestic violence claim

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old man over the alleged fatal beating of his pregnant wife in Sapporo earlier this week. The crime was preceded by a domestic violence complaint by the suspect’s wife, police said, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 29).

Over a one-hour period on Tuesday, Toshiichi Sugino, a resident of Toyohira Ward, is alleged to have beaten his wife Shiho, 23, in the face and other locations of her body more than 10 times inside his vehicle.

At around 10:10 a.m., Sugino arrived at the Toyohiro Police Station to admit to beating Shiho, who was eight months pregnant.

Shiho confirmed dead at a hospital the following day. The cause of death was shock brought about by external trauma. Hospital staff could not save the life of the child, police said.

Officers initially arrested Sugino on suspicion of inflicting injury. However, he was sent to prosecutors for manslaughter on Thursday, police said.

Domestic violence

On August 21, Shiho lodged a complaint with police about physical abuse delivered by Sugino. Police then issued a warning to the suspect.

When an officer asked if she wanted to seek refuge at a shelter, Shiho declined, saying she “wanted to be with” her husband, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 29).