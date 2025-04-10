Manhunt underway after attempted robbery of gold in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for two men who used a motorcycle to attempt to rob on a third man of gold bars on a street in Ueno, on Thursday.

Around 10:30 a.m., a passervby called 110 to report that a scuffle had broken out on a street near a jewelry store. “There is a scuffle with people trying to grab a bag,” the caller said.

According to investigators, the victim, aged in his 60s, works at a precious metals delivery company.

While on his way to the store, the two men used a motorcycle to overtake him. One man, wearing navy blue work clothes, then sprayed him with something like tear gas and tried to take the bag.

When the third man resisted, the second man, wearing a black jacket, rode off on the motorcycle with the first man on the back.

The third man suffered injuries including scrapes on his hands and a cut on his right leg, but the bag was not stolen. The gold bars are valued at around 250 million yen, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of two men who fled the scene on suspicion of attempted robbery.