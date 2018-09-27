Manager of shipping company in Kagoshima found fatally stabbed

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police plan to question a woman over the fatal stabbing of the manager of a shipping company in Kagoshima City. The woman and the manager were found collapsed at the office on Tuesday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 25).

At around noon, an employee at Fukuoka Sonoriku tipped off emergency services, saying, “A man who was stabbed is unconscious.”

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found Kengo Doura, the 35-year-old branch chief, collapsed with wounds to the chest in a room of the office. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

A woman with wounds to her abdomen was also found collapsed inside the room. She was rushed in an unconscious state to a hospital where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police found an unspecified weapon believed to have been used in the crime in the office.

The relationship between the woman and Doura is not known. Police plan to question the woman on once she recovers from her injuries about the case, which is being treated as murder.