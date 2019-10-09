Manager of osteopathic clinic accused of molesting school girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of an osteopathic clinic in Ebina City over the alleged molestation of an elementary school girl while she received treatment last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 7).

Over a 90-minute period on December 3, Kohei Nakanishi, 40, allegedly fondled the lower body of the girl, then 11, while providing her medical treatment for a foot injury.

Nakanishi, who was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on Monday, admits to the allegations, police said.

In addition to managing the clinic, Nakanishi is a judo instructor. At the time of the incident, only Nakanishi and the girl were on the premises.

The matter emerged when an acquaintance of the mother of the girl asked whether the girl was a victim of abuse. The mother confirmed with the girl that the incident took place. On July 11, she lodged a complaint with the Ebina Police Station.