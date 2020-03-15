 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Manager of online shopping mall accused of growing marijuana

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 15, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager of an online shopping mall over the alleged cultivation of marijuana at his residence in Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 14).

Between January and February Hideo Iida, 36, allegedly raised at least one marijuana plant on the second floor of the residence while it was undergoing remodeling.

“I raised [the plants] for my own use,” the suspect was quoted by the Kuramae Police Station in partially denying the allegations.

Hideo Iida (Twitter)

During a search of the residence, police seized about 20 plants, bowls and 300 grams of harvested marijuana.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

