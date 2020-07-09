Manager of Ginza yakitori shop accused of molesting female staffer

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager of a popular restaurant in the ritzy Ginza district over the alleged molestation of a female employee, reports Fuji News Network (July 9).

Last November, Masatoshi Nakajima, the 39-year-old manager of yakiyori (grilled chicken) shop Garyu, allegedly embraced the employee, aged in her 20s, and kissed her as she washed dishes. He also probed his fingers inside her underwear.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Nakajima denied the allegations. “[The acts] were consensual,” the suspect was quoted.

According to police, the woman, then a part-time employee, is a former customer. The incident took place on her first day of work.

Since a number of other part-time workers quit after working at the shop for a short period, police are investigating whether the suspect carried out other crimes.

Earlier this year, Garyu was featured in magazine Tokyo Calendar.