Manager in Tokyo’s coronavirus prevention bureau not prosecuted in alleged rape

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a Tokyo Metropolitan Government official tasked with preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus over the alleged rape of a female acquaintance, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 10).

On January 8, police accused Hiromi Takahashi, the 55-year-old deputy manager of the Social Welfare and Public Health Bureau, of coerced intercourse.

No further details were provided.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Takahashi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The health bureau takes various measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, including administrative coordination between the government and public health centers.