Manager, dancer of Ueno strip club arrested for indecent exposure

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a strip club in Taito Ward on charges of indecent exposure, reports TV Asahi (April 16).

On Wednesday, Masahiko Someya, the 55-year-old manager of Theater Ueno, allegedly employed dancer Iyo Shiroma, 38, to reveal her lower body to an unspecified number of patrons inside the club.

Four other employees have been arrested in the case. All of the suspects admit to the allegations. “I was prepared for the bust,” one of the suspects said.

According to police, the club showed the audience an adult video production containing uncensored genitalia before the performance started.

As well, members of the audience paid 500 yen each to take photographs of the exposed lower body of Shiroma.

The arrest is not the first for Shiroma. In 2010, police arrested her for the same crime at a club in a hot springs area of Kaga City, Ishikawa Prefecture.