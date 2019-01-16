Manager of Nishi Azabu hostess club cited for ¥100 million tax evasion

TOKYO (TR) – A special investigation division of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday arrested the manager of hostess club Ajito in Minato Ward’s Nishi Azabu on suspicion of evading nearly 100 million yen in taxes, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 16).

Between September, 2015 and November, 2017, Hidehiko Abe, a 49-year-old manager at Scrum, which oversees the operations of several clubs in addition to Ajito, allegedly withheld around 64 million yen in salaries from hostesses but did not pay the amount to the regional tax office.

The suspect also allegedly concealed income in evading a total of about 35 million yen in consumption taxes over a one-year period ending in February of last year, the division said.

The division did not disclose whether the suspect, who has been accused of violating income and consumption tax laws, admits to the allegations.