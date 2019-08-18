Man, woman die in love hotel bathroom in apparent double suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a double suicide after two persons found collapsed in a love hotel room in Kita Ward on Saturday later died, reports TBS News (Aug. 17).

At around 12:30 p.m., a staff member at Hotel Dulce, located in the Oji area, tipped off police: “A man and woman are collapsed in the toilet of a room.”

Officers arriving at the scene found the persons collapsed on their sides in the toilet. Though they were in a state of cardiac arrest at the time, they both were later confirmed dead at the scene.

The man and woman are believed to be in their 20s to 30s, police said.

In addition to the persons, police found several burned charcoal briquettes in the toilet. Police suspect that they took their lives through the inhalation of carbon monoxide fumes released by the briquettes.