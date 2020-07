Man ‘without work for 4 months’ due to coronavirus turned to arson

TOKYO (TR) – A man in custody on suspicion of attempted arson has said that he acted out of frustration with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, reports Fuji News Network (July 6).

On July 2, Yuichi Ishikawa allegedly attempted to set fire to a residence in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said.

During questioning, Ishikawa told police that he had been going “without work for 4 months” due to the coronavirus. “I got irritated so I turned to arson,” the suspect said.