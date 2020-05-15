Man with knife ‘seeking cash payment’ threatens suicide at city office

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police arrested a 39-year-old man after he wielded a knife at a city office while demanding to receive the special cash payment to be handed out due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Jiji Press (May 13).

At around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Takeshi Otani, of no known occupation, appeared at the government office for Matsudo City with a knife with a 16-centimeter-long blade.

“I want the 100,000 yen now. If not, I will die right here,” he reportedly told a staff member.

Upon his arrest later for violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, Otani admitted to the allegations. “I was seeking the special cash payment,” he was quoted by the Matsuo Police Station.

The staff member said that Otani took the knife from his bag. “There was no violence, but his words were pretty strong,” the staff member said.

The cash payment of 100,000 yen is for all residents as a part of the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said in April that the government hoped the payments would begin this month.