Man wielding ice pick confronts cops at Roppongi police station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 61-year-old man who confronted officers at a station in Minato Ward while wielding an ice pick, reports TBS News (July 30).

At around 6:30 p.m. on July 27, Jiro Ohira, of no known occupation, bypassed security at the entrance of the Azabu Police Station in the Roppongi area. “I came here to confront the police,” he screamed.

Ohira then ascended to the second floor and thrust the ice pick in front of an officer, aged in his 30s. He was then apprehended at the scene. There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Police later arrested Ohira on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant. The suspect denies the allegations, police said.