 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man wielded gun in Yokohama post office robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 2, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man over over the alleged robbery of a post office in Yokohama City last year, reports NHK (June 2).

On December 30, Teruhiko Katsurada, a temporary employee, entered the Yokohama Higashiyamata Post Office brandishing what appeared to be a gun.

“Hand over the money or I’ll kill,” Katsurada reportedly said to a staff member. He then fled the scene with 1.024 million yen in cash.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

“I do not clearly recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

A man with a gun robbed the Yokohama Higashiyamata Post Office in December (Twitter¥

Katsurada is a resident of Kawasaki City’s Miyamae Ward. During the incident, his face was covered and her was dressed entirely in black.

He surfaced as a person of interest after security camera footage showed a person resembling him fleeing the scene on a motorcycle discovered near his residence.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yokohama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »