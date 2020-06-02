Man wielded gun in Yokohama post office robbery

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man over over the alleged robbery of a post office in Yokohama City last year, reports NHK (June 2).

On December 30, Teruhiko Katsurada, a temporary employee, entered the Yokohama Higashiyamata Post Office brandishing what appeared to be a gun.

“Hand over the money or I’ll kill,” Katsurada reportedly said to a staff member. He then fled the scene with 1.024 million yen in cash.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

“I do not clearly recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.



Katsurada is a resident of Kawasaki City’s Miyamae Ward. During the incident, his face was covered and her was dressed entirely in black.

He surfaced as a person of interest after security camera footage showed a person resembling him fleeing the scene on a motorcycle discovered near his residence.