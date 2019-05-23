 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man who wielded knife in Asakusa not prosecuted

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 23, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 63-year-old man after he brandished a knife at a popular tourist attraction in Taito Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network (May 22).

At around 5:00 p.m. on April, Masashi Akama, of no known occupation, allegedly threatened an officer in front of a police box at the Kaminari-mon gate in Asakusa with a knife. “Give me money,” the suspect reportedly said.

In footage posted on social media, an officer is seen taking Akama to the ground before another officer helps.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Akama. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The suspect had been accused of attempted robbery and violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. “I wanted money,” police quoted the suspect, who had 78 yen in his possession, at the time of his arrest.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said previously.

