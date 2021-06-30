 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man who posed as music producer in alleged rape of aspiring singer not prosecuted

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 30, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 27-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (June 30).

In February, Hiroyuki Kiyonari, a company employee, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman at a hotel.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse in May, Kiyonari denied the allegations, the Ikebukuro Police Station said at the time.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kiyonari. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Kiyonari falsely said online that he was a music producer. After the woman, an aspiring singer, responded to him, he summoned her to the lobby of a music studio.

The arrest was not the first for Kiyonari. Last year, police accused him of the same crime.

Published in Crime and Japan Breaking News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »