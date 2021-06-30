Man who posed as music producer in alleged rape of aspiring singer not prosecuted

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 27-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (June 30).

In February, Hiroyuki Kiyonari, a company employee, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman at a hotel.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse in May, Kiyonari denied the allegations, the Ikebukuro Police Station said at the time.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kiyonari. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Kiyonari falsely said online that he was a music producer. After the woman, an aspiring singer, responded to him, he summoned her to the lobby of a music studio.

The arrest was not the first for Kiyonari. Last year, police accused him of the same crime.