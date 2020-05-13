Man wanted over theft of gold plates in Okachimachi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police hunting for a man who stole two gold plates from a jewelry store in Taito Ward on Monday, reports TBS News (May 12).

At just past 2:00 p.m., the man entered the store near JR Okachimachi Station. “I want to see this,” he reportedly told a staff member in referring to the plates, valued at around 300,000 yen.

“I’d like to see these also,” he added in referring to another item. After telling the woman to return the second item, he fled the store with the plates.

In security camera footage, the perpetrator is shown wearing a black breathing mask and a bag over his shoulder.

The Okachimachi area is known for its large number of jewelry stores, many of which are operating with shortened hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.