 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man wanted over theft of gold plates in Okachimachi

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 13, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police hunting for a man who stole two gold plates from a jewelry store in Taito Ward on Monday, reports TBS News (May 12).

At just past 2:00 p.m., the man entered the store near JR Okachimachi Station. “I want to see this,” he reportedly told a staff member in referring to the plates, valued at around 300,000 yen.

“I’d like to see these also,” he added in referring to another item. After telling the woman to return the second item, he fled the store with the plates.

Police are searching for a man who stole two gold plates from a jewelry store near JR Okachimachi Station on Monday (Twitter)

In security camera footage, the perpetrator is shown wearing a black breathing mask and a bag over his shoulder.

The Okachimachi area is known for its large number of jewelry stores, many of which are operating with shortened hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »