Man wanted over Shizuoka killing found in Chiba

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 6, 2021

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Police have arrested a man suspected in the fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in Mishima City last month, reports Fuji News Network (April 6).

On Monday, police apprehended Tetsuya Niitsu, 38, as he exited a building in Matsudo City, Chiba.

Niitsu is alleged to have fatally stabbed Shungo Kagiwada, a 32-year-old employee in the construction industry, in a business district near the South Exit of JR Mishima Station on March 7.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Police arrested Tetsuya Niitsu in Chiba Prefecture on Monday

After the incident, Niitsu fled the scene. Four days later, police placed Niitsu on a nationwide wanted list on suspicion of murder.

Prior to the incident, Nittsu and Kagiwada were drinking in separate locations in the business district. They then got into a dispute of unknown origin.

At the time of his apprehension, Niitsu was wearing a hat, sunglasses and a breathing mask in an attempt to conceal his identity, police said.

