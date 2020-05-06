Man wanted over murder of girlfriend found dead in apparent suicide

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – The corpse of a man wanted for questioning over the murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend in Sukagawa City has been found, the result of an apparent suicide, police said, reports Jiji Press (May 5).

According to police, the man, aged in his 30s and living in Iwaki Prefecture, likely died at a location outside of Fukushima Prefecture on the night of May 1.

His body was found the next day. The cause of death was not revealed, but based on evidence found at the scene police said that he is believed to have taken his own life.

At just before 2:00 p.m. on May 1, Ruka Kawada was found collapsed by her mother inside their residence, located in the Horisokomachi area.

Kawada was later confirmed dead. Markings found on her neck were consistent with strangulation. Police later said that the cause of death was suffocation.

Police also previously said that Kawada and her mother also shared the residence with her brother. All three occupants of the residence are carrying out decontamination work necessary for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

Just before the discovery of her body, Kawada is believed to have been with her boyfriend. After the discovery, his whereabouts were unknown.