Man used Instagram to locate estranged wife before murder

KOCHI (TR) – A 21-year-old has been indicted over the murder of his estranged wife in Kochi City last month, a crime he committed after learning her whereabouts via social media, it has been learned, reports NHK (Dec. 11).

At around 5:00 p.m. on November, Takumi Doi allegedly strangled his wife, 22-year-old Ayano, inside a love hotel room. About two hours later, Doi tipped off police.

Officers from the Kochi-Minami Police Station arriving at the hotel room found Ayano atop a bed. She was later confirmded dead at a hospital, police said previously.

“After she talked about breaking up, I strangled her,” Takumi told police in admitting to the allegations upon his arest last month.

However, upon Doi’s indictment this week, the Kochi District Public Prosecutor’s Office did not reveal whether he admits to the allegations.

Living apart since August

Takumi and Ayano had been living in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. On August 30, Ayano lodged a complaint with police in Kochi City about her “husband’s violence.” She also said that she was leaving him and returning to her family’s home.

Thereafter, Ayano changed her telephone number and did not respond to messages sent by Takumi via social-networking services.

Takumi learned where Ayano was living after posing as a single mother during an exchange with her on the photograph-sharing site Instagram. He then lured her to the hotel by claiming the trip was “a present from a friend.”