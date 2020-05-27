Man used coin-operated locker to swindle elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman in Yokohama City earlier this year, reports TBS News (May 25).

In February, Mitsuharu Kujime, a member of a fraud ring, allegedly collected 1 million yen in cash from a coin-operated locker located near JR Yokohama Station.

At some point beforehand, an accomplice falsely told the woman, aged in in her 80s, over the telephone that her “bank cards were being abused.”

Thereafter, another male member of the ring collected the cards from the woman and withdrew 1 million yen in cash from her accounts at a convenience store ATM machine. The funds were then placed in the locker.

According to the Ogu Police Station, Kujime admitted to collecting the money.

The person who deposited the cash in the locker has been arrested in another case, police said.