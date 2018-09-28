Man under influence of stimulant drugs injured in leap from station platform

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man who was under the influence of stimulant drugs when he injured himself leaping onto rail tracks at a subway station in Shibuya Ward earlier this month, reports Jiji Press (Sept. 27).

On September 14, Isamu Saito jumped from a platform for the Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line at Meiji-Jingumae Station and onto the railway below, causing him to become lodged between a train car and a wall.

Saito was rushed to a hospital with a broken bone in his right knee, an injury that is expected to require one month to heal, according to the Harajuku Police Station.

The incident caused a delay on the line that inconvenienced 20,000 persons, police said.

The results of an analysis of the urine of Saito gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs. Police suspect that Saito used the illegal substances sometime between earlier in the month and the time of the incident.

“I don’t know why I leaped onto the tracks,” Saito was quoted by police.

In June, Saito led police on a chase after he bolted a check point in Shibuya Ward. In the chase, which extended for 4 kilometers, Saito ignored red signals and drove in reverse.