Man trespasses into lower house compound during police pursuit

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police earlier this week arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly trespassing onto the grounds of the House of Representatives member’s compound in Minato Ward during a police pursuit.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Takumu Mizutani, of no known occupation allegedly drove a stolen car onto the grounds of the compound in Akasaka while a patrol car followed, reports NHK (Apr. 9).

Mizutani then abandoned the vehicle, climbed over a wall and fled. After evading the pursuit of riot police officers on guard, the suspect was found in a building in the same ward the following day.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing and other crimes, Mizutani admitted to the allegations. “I was being chased by the police, and I thought I couldn’t get away. So, I abandoned my car,” he said.

The car was stolen from a convenience store parking lot in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture. Police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.