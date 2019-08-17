Man threatens to ‘beat to death’ securities employee after investment loss

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 71-year-old man for allegedly threatening a male employee at a securities company after his wife lost money in an investment, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 17).

On Thursday, the employee, 41, arrived at the residence of Haruo Danjo, located in Edogawa Ward, to discuss the loss of 5 million yen. “I’ll beat you to death,” the suspect reportedly threatened.

Danjo admits to the allegations. “I definitely said, ‘I’ll beat you to death,'” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the wife of the suspect lost 5 million yen in an investment in a security related to changes in foreign currencies.

Earlier on Thursday, a female employee of the company arrived at the residence of the suspect and explained the loss. However, he was not satisfied. “Call your boss,” he reportedly demanded. The incident took place upon the arrival of the manager.