Man targeted early-closing bars in Kabukicho for thefts

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who targeted bars in Shinjuku Ward for thefts earlier year, reports Fuji News Network (June 15).

“Without work, I stole since I was troubled by living expenses,” Masaki Higuchi told police.

In May, Higuchi allegedly broke into two bars in the Kabukicho red-light district and stole 57,000 yen in cash and a Bulgari wristwatch valued at around 1 million yen.

Under the current state of emergency in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, bars and restaurants are required to suspend alcohol service and close by 8 p.m.

According to police, Higuchi carried out the crimes with pass keys. He told police that he used Twitter to find what bars were closing early.

“I figured there was money [on the premises] the day after they conducted business,” the suspect said.

Over a 10-week period starting in February, he is suspected of swiping 400,000 yen in cash, high-end Champagne and other items from three bars in 10 break-ins.