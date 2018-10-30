Man takes fatal leap from high-rise during drug-related search

TOKYO (TR) – A man fatally leaped from a high-rise building in Sumida Ward during a drug-related search by law enforcement earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 30).

At around noon on October 4, two officers from the Kanagawa Prefectural Police entered a 19th-floor residence of the building, located in the Azumabashi area, as a part of an investigation into a violation of the Stimulants Control Law.

While the officers spoke with the male resident, his acquaintance, a man in his 50s, suddenly leaped from inside the premises to the ground below. He was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

The man who jumped to his death was not a target of the investigation, and no stimulant drugs were found inside the premises, police said.

“The fact that the man died is very unfortunate,” a representative of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police was quoted.