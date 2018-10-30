 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man takes fatal leap from high-rise during drug-related search

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 30, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – A man fatally leaped from a high-rise building in Sumida Ward during a drug-related search by law enforcement earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 30).

At around noon on October 4, two officers from the Kanagawa Prefectural Police entered a 19th-floor residence of the building, located in the Azumabashi area, as a part of an investigation into a violation of the Stimulants Control Law.

While the officers spoke with the male resident, his acquaintance, a man in his 50s, suddenly leaped from inside the premises to the ground below. He was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

in Sumida Ward
A man leaped to his death from a residence in a high-rise apartment building in Sumida Ward on October 4 (Twitter)

The man who jumped to his death was not a target of the investigation, and no stimulant drugs were found inside the premises, police said.

“The fact that the man died is very unfortunate,” a representative of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police was quoted.

