Man suspected of swindling woman in ‘mistress for celebrity’ scam

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who is suspected of swindling a woman by falsely claiming that she could be the mistress of a celebrity, reports NHK (Jun 27).

In April, Yoshiaki Nakata, of no known occupation, posed a company president in telling the woman, a company worker aged in her 30s, that she “could earn 10 million yen per month by being the mistress of a celebrity.”

Thereafter, he said that she was required to pay 2.5 million yen to cover expenses for such things as trips, a commitment that ensured she was “suitable” for the work, Nakata said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, Nakata declined to comment on the allegations.

Police are continuing to investigate Nakata. Other women have claimed to have been victimized in similar cases since May of last year.