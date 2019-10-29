Man suspected of stabbing mother, father before attempting suicide

IBARAKI (TR) – A 51-year-old man is believed to have stabbed his parents in the town of Oarai on Monday before attempting to take his own life, police said, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 28).

At just past 8:30 a.m., a woman telephoned emergency services. “My son stabbed my husband,” she reportedly said.

Officers arriving at a ryokan inn operated by the couple found the woman, 78, and her husband, 88, bleeding from wounds to the abdomen at the entrance.

Officers also found the man collapsed with his neck slashed open on the third floor.

All three persons were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A blood-stained knife was retrieved from the scene. Police suspect that the man used the knife to stab his parents before slashing his own neck.

The man is employed as a chef at the inn. While treating the case as attempted murder, police plan to question the man once he recovers from his injuries.