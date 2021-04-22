Man suspected of setting fire to belongings of ‘unforgivable’ homeless

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to the belongings of a homeless person in Adachi Ward, reports TV Asahi (April 22).

On Tuesday, Yuta Nakasone allegedly used a cigarette lighter to set fire to cardboard atop a makeshift bed in Shin-Nishiarai Park.

The fire, which was extinguished about 20 minutes after it started, also burned grass in the park. The owner of the cardboard was not present.

“It was in the way at the foot of a bench,” Nakasone told police in admitting to the allegations.

After the fire started, an officer on patrol noticed the blaze. He then confronted Nakasone, who was nearby.

“Since I think of [being] homeless as unforgivable, I lit the cardboard on the bed,” he told the officer.