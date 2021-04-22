 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man suspected of setting fire to belongings of ‘unforgivable’ homeless

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 22, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to the belongings of a homeless person in Adachi Ward, reports TV Asahi (April 22).

On Tuesday, Yuta Nakasone allegedly used a cigarette lighter to set fire to cardboard atop a makeshift bed in Shin-Nishiarai Park.

The fire, which was extinguished about 20 minutes after it started, also burned grass in the park. The owner of the cardboard was not present.

Yuta Nakasone (Twitter)

“It was in the way at the foot of a bench,” Nakasone told police in admitting to the allegations.

After the fire started, an officer on patrol noticed the blaze. He then confronted Nakasone, who was nearby.

“Since I think of [being] homeless as unforgivable, I lit the cardboard on the bed,” he told the officer.

Published in Crime and Japan Breaking News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »