Man suspected of murdering woman in Tokushima apprehended in Kagawa pachinko parlor

TOKUSHIMA (TR) – Law enforcement has apprehended a 39-year-old man who is suspected of murdering a female acquaintance at her residence in Tokushima City last month, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Apr. 13).

On April 10, Mami Kano, 50, was found collapsed in her residence with stab wounds. She was later confirmed dead, police said.

Two days later, police located Kazuya Toyoda, of no known occupation, at a pachinko parlor in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Toyoda admitted to the allegations.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Kano suffered a stab wound to her back that reached one of her lungs. The cause of death was loss of blood.

Based on the results of the investigation, police believe Toyoda used a bladed weapon to stab Kano around March 25.

After police questioned Kano’s relatives, Toyoda emerged as a suspect due to his friendship with her and regular visits to her residence.

Police are continuing the investigation with an eye on determining the motive for the crime.