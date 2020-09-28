Man suspected of leaving unconscious female companion to die in hotel

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly leaving his ill female companion alone to die at a hotel in Fuefuki City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 27).

At around 5:10 a.m. on May 10, Hiroaki Nakasawa, of no known occupation, left the woman, aged in her 40s, alone in a room of the hotel despite her being unconscious due to a high fever.

About six hours later, the woman was confirmed dead due to a cerebral hemorrhage, the Fuefuki Police Station said.

Police allege that Nakasawa failed to take necessary life-saving measures, such as calling an ambulance.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of negligence resulting in death on September 27, Nakasawa declined to comment on the allegations. “I have

nothing to say until my lawyer arrives,” the suspect was quoted.

On the day of the incident, the pair are believed to have been using kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, in the room.

On September 7, police first arrested Nakasawa over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs. He was later released without indictment.