Man suspected of drugging and raping 7 women accused in 8th case

TOKYO (TR) – A 35-year-old man in custody over the alleged rape of seven intoxicated women has been accused in a eighth case, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 8).

Last July, Yoshiaki Kajiwara, a restaurant employee, called out to the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home while intoxicated in Shibuya Ward.

After lacing a drink consumed by the woman with a sleeping powder, Kajiwara is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her after taking her to his residence by taxi.

Kajiwara has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Police had previously accused Kajiwara in seven other cases. In one of them, he is alleged to have sexually assaulted another intoxicated woman, aged in her 20s, after calling out to her near JR Shibuya Station.

Two other cases involving two other women took place in June. In the sixth case, he met the victim, aged in her 30s, on a railway platform.