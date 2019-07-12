Man suspected in fatal stabbing of brother apprehended in Sendai

MIYAGI (TR) – Police on Thursday apprehended a 27-year-old man in Sendai City who is suspected of fatally stabbing his brother at their residence in Aichi Prefecture hours earlier, reports TBS News (July 12).

At just past noon, Yohei Yamada, of no known occupation, visited a clothing store in Sendai. “I killed a person in Aichi,” he reportedly said. Officers arriving at the scene then took him into custody.

Upon his arrest for murder, Yamada apologized. “I am reflecting upon [my actions],” the suspect was quoted.

At just past 4:00 a.m. that same day, the suspect’s mother alerted emergency services from their residence in Tahara City, Aichi. “My son is collapsed and bleeding,” she reportedly said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found Masakazu Yamada, 30, with several stab wounds to the back and shoulder. He was confirmed dead at the scene, police said previously.

Shinkansen toward Tokyo

Yamada, the victim and their mother shared the residence. After the emergence of the incident, the whereabouts of the suspect were not known.

Police later confirmed that the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned near the North Exit of JR Shizuoka Station in Shizuoka Prefecture. He is believed to have then taken a Shinkansen train in the direction of Tokyo.