Man suspected in 3 sexual assaults further accused in rape of 5-year-old girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 33-year-old man in custody over alleged sexual assaults of three women has been accused in a fourth case, with the the victim this time being a young girl, reports NHK (Dec. 2).

According to Kanagawa Prefectural Police, Yoshihiro Kondo raped the girl, then around the age of 5, at a park in Chiba Prefecture in 2017.

Kondo was not acquainted with the girl, who had come to the park with her older brother. The crime took place after the suspect called out to her.

Kondo filmed the incident and posted the footage online for sale, police said.

Police also said that Kondo, a resident of Tokyo’s Suginami Ward, partially denies the allegations.

Three other cases

Last month, police accused Kondo of sexually abusing the two daughters of a woman he was dating after meeting her via a matchmaking app.

The incidents took place on separate occasions earlier this year and in 2019 when the girls were aged 4 and 8.

In another case, the suspect is alleged to have molested a fourth-year elementary school girl in Nishitokyo City in 2018.

The last case took place in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture. In early February of last year, Kondo allegedly raped a girl, then a sixth-year elementary school student, inside a hotel room.

Kondo was on the police radar this past summer. In June, investigators working on another investigation raided his residence and seized smartphones and personal computers containing images of child pornography.

It was during the investigations into the latter three cases that the incident involving the girl in the past emerged.