Man suspected of groping woman, fleeing on subway tracks

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 50-year-old man who is suspected of groping a woman on a subway platform and fleeing by jumping on the tracks of a subway, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 26).

At around 10:30 p.m. on October 26, Daisuke Nakazawa, a male company worker, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she slept on a bench for the Toei Oedo Line at Tochomae Station.

Nakazawa then leaped onto the tracks of the Oedo Line and fled the scene. The incident caused delays of about 25 minutes to the line, the Shinjuku Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault and disruption of business, Nakazawa admitted to the allegations. “I fondled the body of a woman who could not fend me off,” the suspect was quoted,” police said. “I then fled.”

The woman arrived at the bench after attempting to flee from Nakazawa, who rode inside the same subway carriage as her. During that time, the suspect also molested her. Upon the train’s arrival at Tochomae, she sought help from station personnel.

In jumping onto the tracks, Nakazawa climbed the barrier on the platform. He then ran along the tracks for 750 meters until arriving at Nishi-Shinjuku-Gochome Station. He exited at that station.