Man surrenders to Tokyo police over Hiroshima murder

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have apprehended a 45-year-old man suspected in the killing of an elderly woman in Hiroshima Prefecture last month after he surrendered at a police box in Shinjuku Ward last week, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 3).

At around 11:00 p.m. on November 2, Kazuo Egi arrived at the police box, located in the Kabukicho red-light district, and admitted to fatally stabbing Masako Kamigaki, 78, in her residence in Kure City, Hiroshima.

At just past 9:00 a.m. on October 30, the husband of Kamigaki found her collapsed in the kitchen of the residence with a stab wound to the chest. Officers arriving at the scene concluded that she had died several hours before.

Prior to the discovery, Kamigaki’s husband, who has suffered from an unspecified illness for several years, was on the second floor. The residence was not locked, the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked, and no murder weapon has been located, police said at the time.

According to police, Kamigaki was an executive at a company that first employed Egi about 20 years ago. On multiple occasions, he quit and rejoined the company. During that time, he accumulated debts to Kamigaki.

While committing the crime, Egi also stole a purse belonging to the victim. Tokyo police transferred the suspect to Hiroshima on November 3.

Kure is located about 800 kilometers from Tokyo. Police did not divulge how the suspect traveled that distance.