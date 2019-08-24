Man surrenders in Tokyo after corpse of wife found in Yamagata

TOKYO (TR) – A 68-year-old man surrendered to police in the capital on Friday, the day after the corpse of his wife was found in their residence in Yamagata Prefecture, police said, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 24).

Shigeru Sato arrived at a police box with his lawyer. “I am the offender in the crime,” the suspect was quoted by police.

At just past 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers from the Tendo Police Station working off a tip visited the residence of Sato in Tendo City, Yamagata and found his wife, 63-year-old Noriko, a pharmacist, dead inside.

According to police, Noriko died as a result of loss of blood at some point between August 20 and the time of the discovery.

Sato arrived on a flight from Yamagata Airport at Haneda Airport on Thursday, police said.

After the surrender of Sato, police in the capital delivered him by Shinkansen train to JR Yamagata Station. Officers from the Tendo Police Station then arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Police first visited the residence in Tendo on Thursday after the sister of Noriko reported that she had been unreachable for an extended period. At that time, the whereabouts of Sato were not known.