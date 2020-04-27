Man stabs real estate agent in Yokohama, steals her car

KANAGAWA (TR) – Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a female real estate agent while she showed him an apartment in Yokohama City on Saturday, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 27).

Between 4:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, Yuki Nishiyama, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab Chiaki Hayashi, 23, in the back and chest at the residence, located in Asahi Ward.

Nishiyama then allegedly stole her handbag containing several thousand yen in cash and her vehicle.

Hayashi’s injuries are considered serious, with one of the knife plunges having reached a lung. However, her condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Later on Saturday, Nishiyama spoke about the incident to a security guard at a shopping mall in Ibaraki Prefecture. After the guard alerted police, officers located him with the vehicle.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery on Sunday, Nishiyama admitted to the allegations. “I thought I could snatch the money if I killed [her],” the suspect was quoted.

During the incident, Hayashi, a resident of Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, was showing the unit to Hayashi, who was posing as a customer.

The stabbing took place inside the the unit. Thereafter, Hayashi struggled to get out outside. A passerby then alerted police.