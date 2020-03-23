Man sought in attempted robberies at love hotels in Sagamihara

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police believe the same man was behind a pair of attempted robberies at love hotels in Sagamihara City over the weekend, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 22).

At around 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, the perpetrator held a knife up to a man, 64, and his female companion, 24, after they arrived by car to the parking lot of a love hotel in Chuo Ward.

“Hand over the money,” the perpetrator reportedly demanded. During a subsequent struggle, he dropped the knife, which was picked up by the female companion.

The perpetrator then fled the scene m empty-handed after striking her in the head, the Sagamihara Police Station said.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the perpetrator has a slender frame and stands up to 180 centimeters tall.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a breathing mask, a red hooded sweatshirt and beige pants. He was carrying a black paper bag, police said.

That description is very similar to the perpetrator who was behind a similar incident at another love hotel at around 4:00 pm. the day before.

In that case, the perpetrator held up another man at knife-point. However, he also fled before the arrival of police.