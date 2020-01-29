Man sought after homeless woman’s corpse found in Ueno Park

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the whereabouts of a man after the discovery of the corpse of an elderly woman in Ueno Park in Taito Ward last week, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 29).

Early on January 23, the body of the woman, believed to be homeless, was found bleeding from the head at the park.

Her eye area had suffered several wounds, police said.

In security camera footage taken in the area, a man behaving suspiciously is shown. Police are seeking his whereabouts to discuss the case, which is being treated as murder.

A female acquaintance says the woman arrived the park about three years ago. “Early in the morning, she sang in a loud voice. It was a song from a long time ago.”