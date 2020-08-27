Man sneaked into woman’s residence while she took out trash

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trespassing into the residence of a woman in Musashino City, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 26).

According to police, Yuta Dote, of no known occupation, followed the woman, a university student aged in her 20s, into her apartment after she commuted home for the purpose of molesting her on the night of

July 29.

Upon his arrest, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “I found a girl I liked, so I went for it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the apartment is a single room. After the woman arrived home, she took the trash out to a disposal area, which is located about 15 meters from her front door.

While she was out, she left the door unlocked. “[Before entering] I waited behind the front door,” the suspect also told police. He then sneaked inside the residence and hid in the closet.

When the student returned, she noticed the suspect’s body sticking out of the closet and let out a scream.

In fleeing the scene, the suspect covered her mouth and shoved her down, police said.