Man shown fleeing police officer in video accused of possessing marijuana

NIIGATA (TR) – A man in custody after he was caught on video fleeing from a police officer in Niigata City last month has also been accused of possessing marijuana, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 11).

On the afternoon of September 23, Yoshinori Tanahashi, a 36-year-old independent business man, allegedly possessed about 1 gram of marijuana inside his vehicle, which was parked on a road in Chuo Ward.

Takahashi admits to the allegations, police said. It is believed that he also used the drug.

In the video, the perpetrator is shown wrestling with the police officer on a sidewalk in Chuo Ward at around 2:30 p.m. on September 23. After the perpetrator breaks loose from the officer, he runs to his white van and drives off.

During his escape, he drives the van up onto the sidewalk to avoid the pursuing officer, but slams into a parked bicycle. He then makes a right turn into oncoming traffic before disappearing.

Prior to the incident, the officer began questioning Tanahashi, who reeked of alcohol, on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act.

After his first arrest on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant, Tanahashi admitted to the allegations. The officer suffered an injury to a hand, police said previously.