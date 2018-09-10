Man runs over male nurse with vehicle during argument in parking lot

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man after he used his vehicle to run over a male nurse during an argument in a parking lot in Kiryu City, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 10).

At around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Hiroshi Kobori, a company worker, drove over the nurse, 31, in the parking lot of a shopping center. The nurse suffered serious injuries, including broken bones in the lower back, that will require two month to heal, police said.

Kobari, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to running over the nurse, but denies intending to kill him, police said.

Prior to the incident, the suspect and victim engaged in a dispute in the parking lot. Afterward, Kobori reported the incident as an “accident resulting in injury.” However, an examination of security camera footage taken in the parking lot showed that he intentionally ran over the victim.