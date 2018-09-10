 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man runs over male nurse with vehicle during argument in parking lot

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 10, 2018

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man after he used his vehicle to run over a male nurse during an argument in a parking lot in Kiryu City, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 10).

At around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Hiroshi Kobori, a company worker, drove over the nurse, 31, in the parking lot of a shopping center. The nurse suffered serious injuries, including broken bones in the lower back, that will require two month to heal, police said.

Kobari, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to running over the nurse, but denies intending to kill him, police said.

A 42-year-old company worker ran over a male nurse with his car in a parking lot in Kiryu City on Saturday (Twitter)

Prior to the incident, the suspect and victim engaged in a dispute in the parking lot. Afterward, Kobori reported the incident as an “accident resulting in injury.” However, an examination of security camera footage taken in the parking lot showed that he intentionally ran over the victim.

