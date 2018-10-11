Man remains silent about 1,900 silent calls to police station

OSAKA (TR) – To be filed under: consistency.

A 33-year-old man accused of making nearly 1,900 calls to a police station in which he did not utter a sound is continuing to button his lip following his arrest, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 10).

On 11 days between August 31 and September 17, the man, an independent businessman living in Izumi City, made 1,890 silent calls to the Nishi Sakai Police Station.

The man, who was not named, faces charges of disrupting business operations. During questioning, the suspect has remained silent, according to police.

Some of the calls were made from the smartphone of the man in which the number was not withheld. However, there were some days when around 500 calls were placed from a withheld number, police said.