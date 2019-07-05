Man posed as photographer in alleged rape of aspiring model

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who posed as photographer in the alleged rape of an aspiring female model, reports TBS News (July 5).

On June 5, Yuta Masuda, a company employee living in Hino City, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s, after bringing her to his residence.

Masuda, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “It is not factual,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the woman wrote on a social-networking service that she was “seeking a photographer” so that she could become a model, police said.

Masuda responded, “I’ll take care of it.” Thereafter, he took her to his residence.