Man posed as civic employee ‘with inoculation information’ in alleged rape of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 42-year-old man who posed as a civic employee in the alleged rape of a woman, reports Fuji News Network (June 28).

At around 4:00 p.m. on June 24, the unnamed man falsely claimed to be from the local city office when he arrived at her apartment in the metropolis.

“I have information about getting inoculated for the novel coronavirus,” he said.

After gaining entry, the man threated her with a pair of scissors and raped her.

Afterward, he stole the woman’s clothing and fled the scene on a scooter. However, he surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Upon his arrest, the man denied the allegations.

Since the suspect has a history of mental illness, police are now investigating whether he can be held criminally liable in the case.