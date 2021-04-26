Man, parents found dead in Aichi in apparent forced suicide

AICHI (TR) – A man is believed to have killed his parents before taking his life at their residence in Tahara City, police have revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (April 25).

At around 10:10 p.m. on April 23, the bodies of Yukihiro Ichihashi, 71, and his wife, 70-year-old Machiko, were found in separate rooms of the residence in the Ishigamicho area by their daughter.

According to the Tahara Police Station said, the neck of Yukihiro showed signs of strangulation. Meanwhile, his wife had been stabbed in the chest.

Their son, 43, was found hanged by his neck from a rope in a warehouse on the property. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Machiko and the son had been providing nursing care for Yukihiro. The daughter made the discovery during a visit.

The case is being treated as a force suicide.