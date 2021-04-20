Man with ‘pachinko debt’ took buses from Ibaraki to Tokyo to work in fraud ring

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who commuted from Ibaraki Prefecture to the capital to work for a fraud ring, reports TBS News (April 20).

In March, Yusuke Yamasuso, of no known occupation, allegedly worked with accomplices to swindle a woman, aged in her 80s and living in Adachi Ward, out of 740,000 yen.

“I did it due to pachinko debt,” Yamasuso told the Nishiarai Police Station in admitting to the allegations. “I need to earn an income.”

In carrying out the scam, an accomplice posed as a staff member of a government office in falsely telling the woman over the telephone that she needed to exchange her bank cards “to receive a refund.”

Yamasuso posed a representative of a credit union when he collected two cards from the woman at her residence. He then withdrew the case from her accounts.

Yamasuso lives in Itako City, Ibaraki. He became acquainted with the ring by responding to an advertisement for “underground work” on social media.

Each time the ring requested his services, he took a bus from Ibaraki to the capital. He then returned home afterward.